RISELEY Barbara Passed away peacefully
at Phoenix Care Home
Chapel St Leonards on
22nd June 2019, aged 97 years.
Beloved Mother to Carole, Peter
and Jeannetta, loving Grand mother to Nicole, Phillipa, Tom, Jeremy, Georgina, Elizabeth and Annabella, Great-Grandmother to Jacqui, Alice, Matthew, Adam, David and Sean.
She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her
family and friends.
Barbara's funeral service will take place at St Leonards Church on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 12:30pm, followed by cremation
at Alford Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on July 31, 2019