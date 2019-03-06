|
|
|
Harger Barbara Passed away
peacefully at Skegness Hospital on Friday 22 nd February , aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of Mick Harger,
cherished mum to Catherine,
Elizabeth and Tricia, loving
granny and great grandma.
Will be sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at St Pauls Baptist Church on Thursday 14 th March 2019 at
1pm followed by private committal at Alford Crematorium at 2pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Kidney Research.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street, Skegness
PE25 2BB 01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneraldirectors.
co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
