Orme Anthony John
(Tony) Passed away peacefully at home in Tathwell on 12th February 2019.
Aged 80 years.
Loving Husband of Cindy, much loved Father to Mandy and Chris, dear Grandfather to Tom, Alice and Charlie and Great Grandfather to Ronnie.
Service at All Saints Church, Wainfleet, on Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but a collection will be taken to be given to local charities in Tony's memory C/ o Parker's Funeral Directors,
16 St John Street, Wainfleet,
Lincs PE24 4DJ
01754 880334.
Published in Skegness Standard on Feb. 20, 2019
