Thornalley Ann (nee Clarey) of Fordington, very sadly passed away 27th November 2019, aged 80.
Much loved wife, Mum and Granny. Funeral service to be held at Alford Crematorium 11th December at 10am.
Family flowers only, donations
if desired to Asthma UK and RNLI. Enquiries to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Service, 39 South Street, Alford. Lincs. LN13 9AJ.
Tel: 01507 463444.
Please see our online
obituary on funeral zone - www.lincolnshire.coop/obituary.
Published in Skegness Standard on Dec. 4, 2019