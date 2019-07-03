|
Copson Angela Louise Passed away peacefully
on 22nd June 2019, aged
53 years of Skegness.
Much loved daughter of Marene and the late Michael, loving mum of Katie and a much loved nana. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service in St Mary's Church, Winthorpe Skegness on Friday 5th July at 12 noon followed by interment in
the cemetery. All flowers welcome. Enquiries please to Skegness & District Funeral Services, Tel: 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on July 3, 2019