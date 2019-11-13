|
NICHOLSON Andrew Peacefully on 23rd October 2019, aged 57 years of Skegness. Beloved son of James and a devoted dad to Glen, James and Emma, a loving fiancé of Joyce. Andrew will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Winthorpe on Thursday 21st November at 11am followed by interment in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Parkinson's UK and The Alzheimer's Society.
c/o Graham Patchett Funeral Services
Tel 01754 761758
Published in Skegness Standard on Nov. 13, 2019