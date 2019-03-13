Home

Andrew Fletcher

Fletcher Andy Two years ago on 15th March.
Ex-mayor of Skegness.
I once had something special,
That money could not buy,
You were that special person Andy,
But I had to say goodbye,
The heartache and the sadness may not always show,
People say that it lessens but
little do they know,
Meet me in my dreams and talk to me once more,
And ease this everlasting pain
that makes my heart so sore,
The road without you is so long,
A tear for every mile,
But I know one day when
I reach the end
You will be waiting with a smile.
Your everloving mum, loving you always forgetting you never

Also remembering my darling husband's birthday,
on 19th March.
John James Fletcher.
Love you forever, till we meet again.
Devoted wife Jo xxx
Love you most in all the world.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 13, 2019
