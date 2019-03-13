Fletcher Andy Two years ago on 15th March.

Ex-mayor of Skegness.

I once had something special,

That money could not buy,

You were that special person Andy,

But I had to say goodbye,

The heartache and the sadness may not always show,

People say that it lessens but

little do they know,

Meet me in my dreams and talk to me once more,

And ease this everlasting pain

that makes my heart so sore,

The road without you is so long,

A tear for every mile,

But I know one day when

I reach the end

You will be waiting with a smile.

Your everloving mum, loving you always forgetting you never



Also remembering my darling husband's birthday,

on 19th March.

John James Fletcher.

Love you forever, till we meet again.

Devoted wife Jo xxx

Love you most in all the world. Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More