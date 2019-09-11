|
DODMAN Alec Albert Of Woodhall Spa passed away peacefully at Lincoln County Hospital on the 26th August 2019, aged 87 years.
A loving husband, dad,
grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
St Peter's Church, Woodhall Spa on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 11.30am followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to be divided between
Cancer Research and Parkinson UK.
All enquiries to Michael H. Sivill, Funeral Director, Leagate Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. Tel. 01526 342779.
Published in Skegness Standard on Sept. 11, 2019