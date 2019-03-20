Resources More Obituaries for Albert Cottington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Albert Cottington

Notice COTTINGTON Albert Mrs Mary Cottington and family wish to extend our deepest thanks for the wonderful kindness

of family and friends since

Albert's passing.

Thank you to everyone for cards, flowers and well wishes, we were overwhelmed with the amount

of people who had taken the time

to attend his funeral.

Thank you all so much.

Also we wish to thank all the kind NHS staff who cared for Albert during his illness, include Hawthorne Medical Practice, Skegness.

Thank you to everyone involved in the funeral itself and to The Welcome for the lovely spread after, and finally a thank you to anyone who donated to Parkinson's UK a total of £405

