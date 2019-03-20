|
COTTINGTON Albert Mrs Mary Cottington and family wish to extend our deepest thanks for the wonderful kindness
of family and friends since
Albert's passing.
Thank you to everyone for cards, flowers and well wishes, we were overwhelmed with the amount
of people who had taken the time
to attend his funeral.
Thank you all so much.
Also we wish to thank all the kind NHS staff who cared for Albert during his illness, include Hawthorne Medical Practice, Skegness.
Thank you to everyone involved in the funeral itself and to The Welcome for the lovely spread after, and finally a thank you to anyone who donated to Parkinson's UK a total of £405
was raised in memory of Albert.
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 20, 2019
