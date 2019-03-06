|
|
|
Cottington Albert Passed away peacefully at
Skegness Hospital on
Thursday 21st February 2019.
Aged 85.
Much loved Husband to Mary,
dearly devoted Father and
Father-in-law to Andrew,
Susan, Lynda, Julie,
Michael and Darryll,
beloved Grandfather of
Simon, Emma and Katie.
He will be sadly missed and
fondly remembered by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will take place
at St Clements Church, Skegness,
on Wednesday 13th March 2019
at 11.30am.
The committal will be held at
Alford Crematorium thereafter.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
Parkinson's UK.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to
Frank Wood & Sons
Prince George Street
Skegness
PE25 2BB
01754 763119
www.frankwoodfuneral
directors.co.uk
Published in Skegness Standard on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More