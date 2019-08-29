Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Crickmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne Crickmer

Notice Condolences

Yvonne Crickmer Notice
Crickmer Yvonne Valerie Passed away peacefully after
a long illness, courageously fought, on 21st August, aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of the late Clive, cherished mum to Amanda and Gareth and special grandma to Adam, Georgia and Elena.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 5th September
at 10.30am.
All welcome afterwards to
South Shields Cricket Club.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, to the M.S Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.