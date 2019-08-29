|
Crickmer Yvonne Valerie Passed away peacefully after
a long illness, courageously fought, on 21st August, aged 80 years.
Much loved wife of the late Clive, cherished mum to Amanda and Gareth and special grandma to Adam, Georgia and Elena.
Funeral Service to take place at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 5th September
at 10.30am.
All welcome afterwards to
South Shields Cricket Club.
Donations in lieu of flowers,
if so desired, to the M.S Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019