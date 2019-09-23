|
|
|
Pickles (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
18th September, aged 98 years.
Winifred (Wyn, Nee Philipson).
Beloved wife of the late Denis,
most dearly loved mum of Denise, loved mother-in-law of Geoff, treasured gran of Tracey and David, and an adored great gran to Georgia, Ella and Luke.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 11.15am.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
Ward 19 at S.T.D.H.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019