Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Pickles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Pickles

Notice Condolences

Winifred Pickles Notice
Pickles (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on
18th September, aged 98 years.
Winifred (Wyn, Nee Philipson).
Beloved wife of the late Denis,
most dearly loved mum of Denise, loved mother-in-law of Geoff, treasured gran of Tracey and David, and an adored great gran to Georgia, Ella and Luke.
Family and friends please
meet for service in
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 30th September at 11.15am.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, to
Ward 19 at S.T.D.H.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.