Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Thomas

Notice Condolences

William Thomas Notice
Thomas William John Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Hospital on
21st June aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Jessie.
Dad of Denise, Christine, Freddy, Robert, Paula, Marina, Tracey
and partners, also adored grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so desired to the Mission to Seafarers.
A donation box will be available
on the day.
John will be resting at
R.S Johnson and Sons,
Crossgate House, South Shields.
Tel 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.