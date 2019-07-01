|
|
|
Thomas William John Passed away peacefully at Sunderland Hospital on
21st June aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Jessie.
Dad of Denise, Christine, Freddy, Robert, Paula, Marina, Tracey
and partners, also adored grandad and great grandad.
Funeral Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 10th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu if so desired to the Mission to Seafarers.
A donation box will be available
on the day.
John will be resting at
R.S Johnson and Sons,
Crossgate House, South Shields.
Tel 4560054
Published in Shields Gazette on July 1, 2019