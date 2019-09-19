|
|
|
McKENNA
(Hebburn) Peacefully at home on September 14th, aged 80 years, William (Bill). Devoted husband of Freda,
a loving father of Craig and Sarah,
a dear father in law of Sarah Jayne and Shaun, a cherished grandad of Tia Louise, Kieran and Joshua,
a dear brother of Jean and
brother in law Derick.
Will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Service to be held at St. Cuthbert's Church on Wednesday
25th September at 11.30am followed by the committal service at
South Shields Crematorium at 12.30pm. Afterwards all
welcome to Hebburn Legion.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be left following the service to
Great North Air Ambulance,
Daft As A Brush and Marie Curie.
Bill will be resting at the
Co-op Funeralcare, Ellison Street, Hebburn. Tel: 4836521.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019