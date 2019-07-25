Home

Peter Johnson Funerals
108 Imeary Street
South Shields, Tyne and Wear NE34 4EL
0191 455 1111
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
13:15
Westoe Road Baptist Church
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
South Shields Crematorium
William Kirton Notice
Kirton (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on 21st July, aged 96 years, William (Bill).
Beloved husband of the late Doreen (née Galley), loving dad of Hilary and Meriel, also loving brother, uncle, good friend and neighbour to many.
Family and friends please meet at Westoe Road Baptist Church on Tuesday 30th July at 1:15pm prior
to cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2:00pm.
No flowers please, donations to a family choice. Bill will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019
