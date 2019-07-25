|
|
|
Kirton (South Shields) Peacefully in hospital on 21st July, aged 96 years, William (Bill).
Beloved husband of the late Doreen (née Galley), loving dad of Hilary and Meriel, also loving brother, uncle, good friend and neighbour to many.
Family and friends please meet at Westoe Road Baptist Church on Tuesday 30th July at 1:15pm prior
to cremation at South Shields Crematorium at 2:00pm.
No flowers please, donations to a family choice. Bill will be resting at Peter Johnson Funerals,
108 Imeary Street.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019