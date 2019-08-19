|
|
|
HESLOP South Shields Peacefully passed away at home on the 13th August 2019 , aged 81 years, William (Billy).
Much loved dad
of Benny and Maureen.
Father in law of Demi & Danielle. Doting grandfather and great grandfather of Ryan, Joss, Kai, Nicole, Mason, Rhys, J.J and Tammy. Sadly missed and forever in our hearts. Please meet for funeral service at Harton Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 28th August 2019 at 12.15pm followed by interment. R.I.P. Until we meet again.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019