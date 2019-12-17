|
|
|
DOWIE William
(Bill) Passed away peacefully,
at home on Tuesday 10th December 2019, aged 80 years.
A beloved Husband of Margaret,
a dear Father, Step Father, Brother and Grandfather.
Bill will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held on Saturday 21st December 2019, 10.30am at South Shields Crematorium. All welcome at Hedworth Hall afterwards.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Peter Johnson Funerals, Whiteleas Way.
Tel: 0191 303 6810
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019