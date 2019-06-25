Home

BURN The family of the late William wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for the kindness and sympathy shown to them during their recent bereavement. Also for the cards, floral tributes and donations to Cancer Research UK which raised £150.00. Special thanks to all staff of Palmersdene Care Home, Jarrow. Thanks also to Michael Howe for a comforting service and Gill Martin and the staff of Co-op Funeralcare in Jarrow for funeral arrangements.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 25, 2019
