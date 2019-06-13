|
REDPATH Violet In loving memory of a dear wife, mam and grandma.
Violet passed away peacefully on
5th June 2019. Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 20th June 2019 for 12:30pm. All welcome back to Asilo Cafe at Harton Village, Kindergarten, for light lunch and coffee after the service.
Any flowers can be sent to
Your Choice Funerals on
Sunderland Road.
All enquiries to 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on June 13, 2019
