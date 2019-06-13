Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Redpath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Redpath

Notice Condolences

Violet Redpath Notice
REDPATH Violet In loving memory of a dear wife, mam and grandma.
Violet passed away peacefully on
5th June 2019. Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 20th June 2019 for 12:30pm. All welcome back to Asilo Cafe at Harton Village, Kindergarten, for light lunch and coffee after the service.
Any flowers can be sent to
Your Choice Funerals on
Sunderland Road.
All enquiries to 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.