Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glen Miller Boldon Funeral Services (Boldon Colliery)
37 North Road
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AX
01915 191645
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:30
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Danby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Danby

Notice Condolences

Vera Danby Notice
Danby Jarrow Sadly passed away on
30th September 2019,
aged 91 years, Vera (née Lynn).
A devoted wife
of the late Kenneth.
Much loved mam of David and
Barry and mother in law of Julie. Also a precious grandmother
and great grandmother.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to
the RSPCA. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Grey Horse,
East Boldon. All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors. 51912645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.