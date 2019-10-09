|
Danby Jarrow Sadly passed away on
30th September 2019,
aged 91 years, Vera (née Lynn).
A devoted wife
of the late Kenneth.
Much loved mam of David and
Barry and mother in law of Julie. Also a precious grandmother
and great grandmother.
Will family and friends kindly
meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on Monday 14th October at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to
the RSPCA. A collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
Family and friends are kindly invited afterwards to The Grey Horse,
East Boldon. All enquiries to Glen Miller Funeral Directors. 51912645.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019