|
|
|
Lamport South Shields Peacefully in hospital
on the 12th October 2019,
aged 90 years, Jean
(née McDonald).
Reunited with her husband
William and with all her loving family.
A much loved mam of Linda and Valerie, dear mother-in-law of Paul and James, a treasured nana
to all her loving grandchildren
and great grandchildren.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium
on Friday 25th October 2019
at 1:15pm. All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019