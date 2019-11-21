Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:15
St Michael's
Westoe Road
Westoe Road
Wilkin Trevor Peacefully at home on
16th November aged 65.
Trevor, devoted husband of Angela, beloved son of Moira and the late Robert, loving brother to Judith, Lynne and Dawn and adored father of Fiona and Simon. Family and friends please meet for the funeral service at St Michael's, Westoe Road, on Tuesday 26th November at 11.15, followed by interment at Harton Cemetery. Floral tributes to be sent to Peter Johnson, Imeary Street or a donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
