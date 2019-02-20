Home

Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
FIRMAN (HEBBURN) Suddenly on February 13th,
aged 55 years, Tony.
A much loved Husband of Sue,
a loving Dad of Abbey, Ellie and
their partners, also a dear
Son-in-law, Brother-in-law and uncle. Will be sadly missed.
Service to be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
Monday February 25th at 10:30am,
afterwards all welcome to
Hebburn Sports Club.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
may be left following the service.
Tony is resting at the
Co-op Funeralcare
Ellison Street, Hebburn
Tel 483 6521
Published in Shields Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
