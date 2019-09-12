|
|
|
AISBITT (HEBBURN) Suddenly but peacefully
in hospital on September 5th
aged 67 years, Tony.
Devoted husband to Judith,
a loving father of Lyndsay
and Gary. A dear father-in-law
of Michael and Carly.
A cherished granda of Dale, Chloe, Connor, Lenny, Lyla, and Rhea, a dear brother of Adele.
Also a dear brother-in-law of Billy and Cath, Anthony and Suzanne, John and Tina
Will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Service to be held at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 18th September at 1-15pm afterwards all welcome to Hebburn Buffs.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be left following the service to Cancer Research.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank John Dermody for all of his support.
Tony will be resting at the
Coop Funeralcare Ellison Street
Hebburn Tel 4836521
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019