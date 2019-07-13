|
|
|
THORNTON Treasured memories of my dear husband
Tommy
died July 14th 2018.
I often pause in daily chores
and by my side you'll be,
A million memories bring you back to stay a while with me,
None can rob me of my dreams, nor take my thoughts away.
Loved and never forgotten
your loving wife Joan xx
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Loving memories of my dear dad, granda and great granda.
Whatever else we fail to do,
We never fail to think of you.
Loving memories,
Treasured forever of all the times we spent together.
Sadly missed from all the family xxxx
Published in Shields Gazette on July 13, 2019