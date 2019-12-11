|
|
|
WALTON (Seaburn) After a long illness in
Sunderland Royal Hospital
on the 1st of December,
aged 77 years, Thomas.
A devoted husband of Anne,
a loving step dad of Jeff and daughter in law Heather.
A beloved brother of Sylvia,
Anthony and Marie and a dear brother-in-law, cherished uncle, great uncle and friend to many.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Sunderland Crematorium
on 18th December at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, Fulwell.
Tel 0191 549150
Published in Shields Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019