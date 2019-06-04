Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare South Shields
Westoe House
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4LZ
01914 555 521
Thomas Robson Notice
ROBSON (Cleadon Village) Suddenly but peacefully after a long illness in hospital on 29th May 2019 aged 78 years, Thomas.
Much loved son of the late Joseph and Beatrice, dearly loved brother of Alan and the late Gordon and a loving uncle to Eric, Susan, Yvonne and families.
Funeral service will take place in South Shields Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 3.30pm.
Thomas will be resting with the
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to RSPB
a donation box will be provided
after the service.
All enquiries tel 0191 4555521.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 4, 2019
