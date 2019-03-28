|
|
|
RICHARDSON Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 22nd March 2019,
aged 72 years, Thomas (Tom).
A much loved husband of Gerry.
A devoted dad of Stephen, Lisa, Anthony and the late Thomas.
Dear father in law of Adam.
An adored granda of Callum,
Roman and Jools.
Tom will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at St Bedes RC
Church, Jarrow for Requiem Mass on Friday 5th April 2019 at 12.15pm followed by Interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 1.30pm. An item
of bright clothing to be worn
by Tom's request please.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of The Willow Foundation. Donations may
be received at the Church.
Tom will be resting at home.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
