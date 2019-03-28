Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:15
St Bedes RC Church
Jarrow
Interment
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
13:30
Jarrow Cemetery
Thomas Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON Jarrow Suddenly but peacefully at home
on the 22nd March 2019,
aged 72 years, Thomas (Tom).
A much loved husband of Gerry.
A devoted dad of Stephen, Lisa, Anthony and the late Thomas.
Dear father in law of Adam.
An adored granda of Callum,
Roman and Jools.
Tom will be greatly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Please meet at St Bedes RC
Church, Jarrow for Requiem Mass on Friday 5th April 2019 at 12.15pm followed by Interment at Jarrow Cemetery at 1.30pm. An item
of bright clothing to be worn
by Tom's request please.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu of The Willow Foundation. Donations may
be received at the Church.
Tom will be resting at home.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors
tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
