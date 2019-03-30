Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Lamport Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Lamport

Notice Condolences LAMPORT (South Shields) Thomas (Tommy) passed away in hospital with his loving family by his side on March 24, aged 85 years.

Beloved husband of the late Rita, much loved Dad of Gillian, Karen, Gary, Jean, Thomas and Wendy. Also loved Father-in-Law,

Granda and Great-Granda. Brother and Brother-in-Law.



Family and friends please gather for the service at Harton Cemetery Chapel, on Thursday, April 4 at 12:15pm prior to interment.



Family flowers only please, donations if so desired in aid of Alzheimer's.



Tommy will be resting at

Peter Johnson Funerals,

Whiteleas Way.

My darling dad you have gained your Angel wings, we are all heartbroken. Some people dream of meeting their hero, I had the pleasure of being raised by mine.

You are simply the best,

loved forever your heartbroken daughter Karen, Mick, Grandchildren Kerry, Phil, Gemma, David, Martin, Heather, Matthew, Jess, Great-Grandchildren Jakob, Ben, Ella, Faith and Robyn xxxxx

After a long illness now in a peaceful sleep. You will always be with us. Gary, Sylvia, Nichola xxx

Remembering you is easy Dad, Granda, Great-Granda, I do it every day. Missing you is a heartache that will never go away.



Love you so much. Jean, Brian xxx

Stephen, Amanda, Stuart, Robert, Lorna, Christopher, Gemma, Shaun, Rachel, Kate, Ryan and Grace xxx

Brooklyn, Leo, Tilly, Brandon, Shelby, Bailey, Carter, Taylor, Lewis, Amelia, Mia, Roman and Becca xxx

Dad, you will be sadly missed along life's way, but lovingly remembered every day.

While you are no longer in our life to share, in our hearts you will always live there.



Forever loved Tom and Louise, Grandchildren Thomas, Madelaine, Glen, Jack, Jessie, Great-Grandchildren Amelia, Riley, Connor, Lucia, Euan, Hunter and Autumn xxx

Dad, I can't believe I'm having to say our final goodbye.

I'm going to miss you beyond belief. Thank you for being not just my Dad but my friend and role model, I'm honoured to be called your daughter. Sleep tight Dad,

til we meet again.

Love Always & Forever Wendy xxx

Granda we can no longer see you with our eyes but we will feel you in our hearts forever. Love Always Lauren, Owen, Mak, Jared, Aurora, Derek and Megan xxx Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019