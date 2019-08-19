|
|
|
IRONSIDE South Shields Suddenly but peacefully on
5th August 2019, aged 76 years, Thomas (Tommy).
Devoted husband of Eileen.
Much loved dad of Neil and Wayne, father in law of Pauline and Gina. Adored grandad of Faye and husband Stephen, Sarah and husband David and grandchildren Louis and Poppy.
Also great grandad to
Florence and Pippa.
Brother to Lorraine and husband Peter and brother in law to Alice. Please meet for funeral service on Tuesday 27th August 2019
at South Shields Crematorium
at 1.15 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers
to RVI Hospital, Ward 18 and RNLI. Donations may be received at the Crematorium. All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors,
tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019