Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Thomas Hamilton Notice
Hamilton Hebburn Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 25th March 2019, aged 90 years, Thomas (Tommy).
Reunited with his devoted wife Joan. Father to Annette, Elaine, Kathleen, Tommy, Colin and Paul.
Tommy will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Please meet at
South Shields Crematorium on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 4:15pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
Donations may be received
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to
Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
