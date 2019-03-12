Home

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30
St. Peter's Church
Harton Village
Thelma Henderson Notice
HENDERSON South Shields Peacefully in hospital on
5th March 2019, aged 89 years,
Thelma (née Lowes).
Devoted wife of the late Lawrence, much loved mam of Keith and mam of Christine, a loved gran
and great gran.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Peter's Church, Harton Village on Tuesday 19th March at 10:30am, followed by cremation at
South Shields Crematorium at 11:15am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired can be left after the service for
The Alzheimer's Society.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
