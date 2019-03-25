Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Terry Fleury Notice
FLEURY South Shields Suddenly but peacefully at home on the 19th March 2019 aged 71 years, Terry.
A loving partner of Carol, a dearly loved brother of the late Michael, brother in law of Maureen and a loved uncle of Michaela.
Friends please meet at South Shields Crematorium on
Wednesday 3rd April 2019
at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The , donations may be received at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
