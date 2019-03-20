|
|
|
JENKINS Terence 'Kevin' (Brockley Whins)
Kevin passed away peacefully
in hospital after a short illness,
on 14th March, surrounded by his loving family, aged 76 years.
Much loved husband of Betty, dearly loved Dad of Alison and Susan, father-in-law of Michael and Glen and a special Grandad
of David, Jonathan, Aaron,
the late Daniel, Ben,
Mary and Sarah xxxxxx*
'Always a laugh and a grin,
a joke or two,
that's how we'll remember you'
Family and friends
please meet for service at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 28th March at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired can
be made after the service
to Cancer Research.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
