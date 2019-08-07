Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Sim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Sim

Notice Condolences

Sylvia Sim Notice
Sim South Shields Peacefully at home on July 31st
aged 89 years, Sylvia, loving mam
of Graham, dear mother in law to Catherine, treasured grandma of Ben and Toni, Vincent and Rachel, dearly loved great grandma and a much loved best friend of Marion.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday August 13th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
Marie Curie. A donation box
is available on exit of the
crematorium chapel.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.