|
|
|
Sim South Shields Peacefully at home on July 31st
aged 89 years, Sylvia, loving mam
of Graham, dear mother in law to Catherine, treasured grandma of Ben and Toni, Vincent and Rachel, dearly loved great grandma and a much loved best friend of Marion.
Family and friends please meet
for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on
Tuesday August 13th at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to
Marie Curie. A donation box
is available on exit of the
crematorium chapel.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019