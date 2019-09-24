|
|
|
Page South Shields Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family,
on 19th September 2019,
aged 84 years,
Sylvia May (Nee Ashton).
Beloved wife of James Edward. Treasured mam of Denise, Dawn and Melanie. Loving nana to Maria, Trasi, Nicola, Faye, Jon and Abby.
Adored great nana to Paige, Rhys, Maddison, Bethany and Tia.
Family and friends please attend on Friday 27th September 2019
for a celebration of Sylvia's life at
South Shields Crematorium
at 9.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations to Macmillan.
Published in Shields Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019