Jenkinson Hebburn Peacefully at home on 17th March, aged 58 years.
Susan, beloved wife of the late Alan, cherished mam of Alan and Hazel, dear mother in law of Billy and Nicole, an adored nanna to Connor, Sophie, Caitlyn and Theo,
also a much loved sister,
sister in law and aunty.
Family and friends please
meet for service and cremation in
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday March 27th at 10.30am.
Family flowers only by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the . A donations box is available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
