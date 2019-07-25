|
HENDERSON Hebburn Susan passed suddenly but peacefully after a short illness in Freeman Hospital on 18th July 2019. Beloved partner of keith,
much loved mam to Paul and Joanne, treasured step-mam to Keith and Paul, also a devoted nana and dear sister.
Funeral service will be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
31st July 2019 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be left after the service for Ward 37 Critical Care Unit at the Freeman Hospital.
All welcome to celebrate Susan's life at Hebburn Buffs following service.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019