Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Henderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Henderson

Notice Condolences

Susan Henderson Notice
HENDERSON Hebburn Susan passed suddenly but peacefully after a short illness in Freeman Hospital on 18th July 2019. Beloved partner of keith,
much loved mam to Paul and Joanne, treasured step-mam to Keith and Paul, also a devoted nana and dear sister.
Funeral service will be held at
South Shields Crematorium on
31st July 2019 at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired can be left after the service for Ward 37 Critical Care Unit at the Freeman Hospital.
All welcome to celebrate Susan's life at Hebburn Buffs following service.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.