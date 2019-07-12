|
Carhart Stephen On Wednesday 3rd July Stephen "Jaki" Carhart, aged 33 years,
was sadly taken away from us.
Much loved and missed by your heartbroken Mam, Dad, Nichola, Dan and Emily.
We will love you forever and
always Kate and your beautiful Erin.
A Service will be held on Friday
19th July 2019 at St Nicholas Church, Hedworth Lane at 12:15pm, followed by a personal service at South Shields Crematorium at 1:15pm. Family flowers only.
A celebration of Stephen's life will take place at the Greyhound Calf Close afterwards.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 12, 2019