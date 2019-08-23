|
|
|
ELLIOTT (South Shields) Peacefully in ICCU Sunderland on August 19th, aged 69 years,
after a short illness.
Stan, husband of Joyce,
much loved dad of
Sara and Jonathan,
son in law Chris and
beloved grandad to Ben and Ruby,
brother to Jean and Phil and
brother in law to Christine
and the late Jimmy,
nieces Dawn, Carol, Claire,
Paula and partner Stephen.
Funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium
on Friday 30th August at 11.15am.
By request no flowers,
donations in lieu to
Cancer Research UK.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019