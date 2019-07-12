|
|
|
GUTTERIDGE Sonia (Hebburn)
Peacefully in hospital on
4th July 2019, aged 78 years.
Sonia, (nee Taylor) beloved wife of the late Robert, dearly loved mam
of Julie and Rory, loving mother in law of Graeme, much loved grandma of Samantha and Joseph, a dear sister of Pauline, Norma, Margaret and Kemp and sister in law to Jean, Evelyn and Keith.
Friends please meet for service at South Shields Crematorium
on Friday 19th July at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society by a collection at the crematorium. Everyone welcome to The Longship, Hebburn afterwards.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funeral Directors, Tel. 0191 4785415.
Published in Shields Gazette on July 12, 2019