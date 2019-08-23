Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:30
St Aloysius RC Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
13:15
South Shields Crematorium
Simon Hooper Notice
Hooper Hebburn Suddenly in hospital on 17th August 2019, aged 33 years, Simon.
Dearly loved son of Kath and Tom. Treasured and devoted daddy of Gracie. Devoted and loved partner of Anita and son Joe. Specially loved brother of Julie, David and Tanya. Loved uncle of Jake and Molly. Dearly loved nephew of David
and Donna. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Please meet for Service at
St Aloysius RC Church on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 12:30pm, followed by a celebration of Simon's life at South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
