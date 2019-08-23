|
|
|
Hooper Hebburn Suddenly in hospital on 17th August 2019, aged 33 years, Simon.
Dearly loved son of Kath and Tom. Treasured and devoted daddy of Gracie. Devoted and loved partner of Anita and son Joe. Specially loved brother of Julie, David and Tanya. Loved uncle of Jake and Molly. Dearly loved nephew of David
and Donna. Sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Please meet for Service at
St Aloysius RC Church on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 12:30pm, followed by a celebration of Simon's life at South Shields Crematorium
at 1:15pm.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019