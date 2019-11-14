Home

White South Shields Peacefully in hospital after a short illness surrounded by her loving family on the 10th November 2019, aged 85 years, Sheila, (nee Lawson).
Reunited with her much loved husband Jimmy. A devoted mam of Janet and mother in law of John.
A dear step mother of Mandy,
Jill and Paul. A treasured nana of Daniel, Emma, Mat and step nana
to Graham, Glen, Jonathan,
Georgia and Michael.
Friends please meet for funeral service at St Lawrence Church, Centenary Avenue, South Shields
on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 11.30 am, followed by Cremation at South Shields Crematorium at
12.30 pm. Family flowers only please, all donations to St Lawrence Church, donations may be received at the Church and the Crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors, tel 0191 4550904
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
