Sheila Shaw Notice
SHAW (Hebburn) Peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on 3rd June aged 81 years, Sheila (nee Diamond).
Beloved wife of Bill, much loved
mam of Peter and Andrea, a dear mother-in-law of Kanda and Kevin, adored grandma of Amy, Megan
and Jasmine.
Family and friends please meet for requiem mass on Thursday 13th June at 11.00am prior to interment at Hebburn Cemetery at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired to
Macmillan Nurses and Marie Curie.
Sheila will be resting at
Peter Johnson Funerals,
1 Hartleyburn Avenue.
Published in Shields Gazette on June 7, 2019
