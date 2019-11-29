Home

Sarah Mackey Notice
MACKEY Sarah (née Stonehouse) Passed away peacefully on
Saturday 23rd November 2019,
aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred, loving mam of Wilfred, Brian
and Keith, always in our hearts.
Rest in Peace.
Could family and friends please meet for funeral service at
South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December 2019
for 2:45pm. Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to Your Choice Funerals, Tel: 0191 4544960
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019
