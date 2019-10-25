Home

Atkinson Russell Peacefully at Roseway House
on 18th October, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Minnie.
Much loved dad of Russell and Susan, dear father-in-law of
Diane and Ian, and loving granda
and great granda.
A huge thank you to all the staff at Roseway House, for their care and friendship to Dad.
Family and friends please meet for Funeral Service at St Michael's Church, Westoe Road, on
Saturday 2nd November at 9.45am,
followed by interment at
Harton Cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only, a donation box will be available on the day.
Published in Shields Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
