Rosemary Martin

MARTIN South Shields Rosemary, 72, peacefully passed away 24th March 2019 at Sunderland Royal Hospital.
A dearly loved mum to Alison and Chris, and nan to Katherine and Lexi. Rosemary will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Peters Church, Harton, South Shields on Friday 5th April 2019 at 9:00 am, followed by interment at Harton Cemetery at 9:30 am. Flowers welcome or donations in lieu to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquires to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
