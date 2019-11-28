Home

Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Ltd (South Shields)
Stanhope Road
South Shields, Co. Durham NE33 4TB
0191 455 0904
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Ronnie Weird Notice
Weird Boldon Colliery Peacefully at home on the
23rd November 2019,
aged 83 years, Ronnie.
Son of the late Ephriam and Jane, brother of the late Tom and
brother in law of the late Mary. Loving partner of Barbara.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Please meet at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday
4th December 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for Guide Dog's
for the Blind. Donations may be received at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Tynedale Family Funeral Directors Tel 0191 4550904.
Published in Shields Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
