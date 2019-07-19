Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Boldon Colliery
North Rd
Boldon Colliery, Co. Durham NE35 9AF
0191 536 7232
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30
South Shields Crematorium
Ronnie Ronald Notice
RONALD Ronnie
Bamborough
(East Boldon,
formerly of West Pelton) Passed peacefully,
aged 94 years, on 15th July 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
Service at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 25th July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be left after the service for Stroke Association.
Everyone welcome back afterwards to Grey House, East Boldon.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Bolden Colliery.
Tel 0191 536 7232
Published in Shields Gazette on July 19, 2019
