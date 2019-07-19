|
|
|
RONALD Ronnie
Bamborough
(East Boldon,
formerly of West Pelton) Passed peacefully,
aged 94 years, on 15th July 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Beloved Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
Service at South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 25th July at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations can be left after the service for Stroke Association.
Everyone welcome back afterwards to Grey House, East Boldon.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Bolden Colliery.
Tel 0191 536 7232
Published in Shields Gazette on July 19, 2019